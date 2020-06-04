Report: 31 teams have permission for coaches to return to work, 49ers still don’t

Getty Images

The NFL is allowing coaches to return to team facilities as long as their state and local authorities OK it. And 31 of 32 teams have the permission from those authorities.

The exception is the 49ers. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league anticipates only the 49ers not being able to get back to work at their facilities.

The local authorities in Santa Clara have sounded a cautious note, with Santa Clara County officials saying in April that they weren’t expecting sports to return locally until Thanksgiving. The 49ers have been weighing their options about alternative training camp sites. According to the report, the 49ers are supportive of the local authorities’ caution.

The NFL distributed a memo today informing all teams that coaches may begin working in team facilities tomorrow.