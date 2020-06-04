Report: Five Alabama players test positive for COVID-19 after workouts

Getty Images

As sports teams prepare or begin to gather to resume their work, they’re quickly faced with the reality that the coronavirus is still among us — even though it’s no longer the top story on the news.

According to Simone Eli of CBS 42, at least five University of Alabama football players have tested positive for COVID-19 after a group workout.

The workout included nearly 50 players. They were tested Tuesday, practiced together Wednesday, and received the test results today.

The SEC has allowed teams to start voluntary workouts on June 8, but the large group of players gathered on their own.

That’s particularly concerning since the off-the-books nature of the workout makes it hard to know which players were there each day, or whether groups of players were there after the testing, around the guys who would eventually test positive.

Any gathering of people — athletes or otherwise — runs the risk of spreading the virus through the group, so positive tests and quarantines are going to be part of doing business moving forward.