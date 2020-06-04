Saints having (previously scheduled) virtual team meeting this morning

Getty Images

Drew Brees has made his public apology, and now has to start the long road back of rebuilding trust with his teammates.

According to Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com, the Saints have a previously scheduled team meeting this morning.

While a virtual meeting isn’t the same as the kind of honest talks Brees is going to need to have with teammates, but it’s a start.

In a perfect world, he’d be able to do it in live setting, but that’s likely not possible until training camp, so the work starts by Zoom today.