Seahawks, Cardinals cancel team meetings for George Floyd memorial

AP

Several teams have canceled the virtual team meetings for Thursday in honor of the George Floyd memorial.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Seahawks are one of those teams allowing players time off to watch the memorial.

Running back Kenyan Drake tweeted the Cardinals are doing the same.

“Cardinals have granted us the day off from meetings to honor George Floyd’s memorial,” Drake tweeted. “We are but a small cog in a big machine but gestures like these create dialogue and expands the vision to help take the next steps for a better tomorrow. Peace and love.”

Vikings players are attending the memorial in Minneapolis, having also been granted the day off.