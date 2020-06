Getty Images

Some Lions players are expected to participate in a protest in Detroit on Friday, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com.

Meinke said he still is trying to confirm names of specific players who have committed to the event.

The team tweeted about the Belle Isle Peach March, promoting the event organized by former Lions running back Joique Bell.

PPE is being provided as organizers encourage social distancing.

Protests in Detroit have taken place for seven consecutive days since George Floyd’s death May 25.