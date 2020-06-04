Terron Armstead waited to talk to Drew Brees before commenting

Getty Images

A number of Saints teammates didn’t wait for today’s team meeting to give Drew Brees a piece of their mind.

But one of the guys responsible for protecting Brees said Thursday he’s hoping that Brees’ online apology Thursday morning will be proven sincere.

“I could’ve easily got on social media and attacked [Brees] yesterday,” Saints left tackle Terron Armstead wrote on Twitter. “His comments were extremely insensitive, dismissive, and flat out disappointing. Knowing him personally and his character I decided not to do so, and addressed things internally.

“Speaking with him and a few of my teammates we know that accountability and responsibility is the only way to move forward from this. The message has to be clear! The stance has to be clear! Time to put our words into action!

“The injustices, systemic oppression, policing, all these things the black community has cried out for, it’s time to become the solution and see real change.”

Brees said this morning that he hoped to help lead that charge, and his teammates will be watching to see if he follows through with those words.