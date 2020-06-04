Texas to allow sports with 50 percent capacity of fans

Getty Images

The state of Texas just doubled the number of fans who can attend sporting events.

Via the Dallas Morning News, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that professional and college stadiums can operate at 50 percent capacity when they open, a week after capping that number at 25 percent.

“Stadiums, whether it be where the Mavericks play or the Texas Rangers play or the Dallas Cowboys play, will be able to seat [at] 50 percent capacity,” Abbott told KDFW-TV.

There’s an IndyCar race in Fort Worth Saturday, but they’re moving forward with that event without fans. They’re also playing golf’s Colonial on June 11-14 without fans.

While the NFL is months away from falling under any such limitations, the reality of games in front of something other than a full house is something teams have to consider.

Abbott’s order can three days after the state set a single-day high of positive tests for COVID-19, and three of the four highest numbers of positive tests since March have come within the last week.