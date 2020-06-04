The Simms QB countdown, No. 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

On Thursday, we paused the Chris Simms Top 40 quarterback countdown on PFT Live in order to devote the full show to the ongoing conversation regarding a moment of profound change in America. On Wednesday, we unveiled two more.

Quarterback No. 28 is a quarterback who seemingly has played for 28 teams.

Ryan Fitzpatrick actually has played for only eight teams, and he’s 12 spots higher on the list than teammate Tua Tagovailoa. In 2020, if coach Brian Flores decides that Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins a better chance to win this year, Fitzpatrick will play some more.

And if he plays, he’ll add to a career that has seen him throw 210 touchdown passes. That’s good for No. 38 on the all-time list. More than Kurt Warner. More than Randall Cunningham. More than Phil Simms. More than Ken Anderson. More than Bobby Layne, Ken Stabler, Bob Griese, Sammy Baugh, Otto Graham, Joe Namath, Norm Van Brocklin, Troy Aikman, and Roger Staubach.

During Wednesday’s show, we had highlights of Fitzpatrick’s touchdown passes from each of his eight teams. It quickly became clear that he has thrown touchdown passes to a wide variety of players, including more than a few current and future Hall of Famers.

Here’s the full list, working from 2018 back to 2005: Preston Williams, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries, Cameron Brate, Luke Stocker, Charles Sims, Eric Decker, Quincy Enunwa, Brandon Marshall, Matt Forte, Jalin Marshall, Bilal Powell, Devin Smith, Jeremy Kerley, Chris Ivory, DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, Damaris Johnson, Andre Johnson, Alfred Blue, Arian Foster, Ryan Griffin, Nate Washington, Chris Johnson, Taylor Thompson, Delanie Walker, Justin Hunter, Kendall Wright, Michael Preston, Scott Chandler, Donald Jones, Lee Smith, Steve Johnson, T.J. Graham, Brad Smith, C.J. Spiller, Fred Jackson, David Nelson, Derek Hagan, Naaman Roosevelt, David Martin, Lee Evans, Roscoe Parrish, Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Glenn Holt, Chris Henry, Kevin Curtis, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt.

More names could be added to the 58 players who have caught touchdown passes from Fitzpatrick.