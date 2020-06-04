Titans may reduce Derrick Henry’s workload, spread the ball around more

Getty Images

Last year Derrick Henry led the NFL with 303 carries and 1,540 rushing yards. This year, those numbers may go down, by design.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said it will probably be better for Tennessee’s offense “if more guys are touching the ball,” according to Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

Smith said he’s excited about rookie third-round draft pick Darrynton Evans, who is likely to be the Titans’ No. 2 running back this season.

Henry has signed his franchise tender and is ready to play for a one-year, $10.278 million contract this year. If Evans successfully reduces Henry’s workload this year, the Titans may allow Henry to walk in free agency next year.