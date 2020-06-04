Twitter CEO donates $3 million to Colin Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” camp

Getty Images

In this historic moment that has caused many to realize that perhaps the message from Colin Kaepernick should have been heeded, his efforts are receiving even more support.

Via CNBC.com, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has given $3 million to Colin Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” camp.

The donation will “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders,” Dorsey said.

Twitter has become an important tool for sharing ideas and videos and other information relevant to world events. Twitter also has become, in many instances, a cesspool of hostility and hatred and ugliness, with people attacking each other based on their opinions and viewpoints. In many respects, we are better for having access to Twitter. In many respects, we are worse.

Regardless, it’s good to see that the person who runs the platform is willing to contribute to efforts at effecting change. We can only hope that change eventually will come to Twitter, in the hopes of focusing on enhancing what makes it good and limiting what makes it not.