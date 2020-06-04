Union updating players today on getting back to work at team facilities

Getty Images

The NFL players’ union is updating its membership today on the next steps for reopening facilities and getting back to work.

A source tells PFT that the NFL Players Association is holding a videoconference from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET today to update players on discussions regarding the reopening of facilities and a return to football activities.

The NFL is letting coaches get back to work at team facilities tomorrow, but players have not returned to in-person work yet and may not until training camps open, which is scheduled for July.

Although the league has scheduled the season as if all systems are go, the union has taken a more cautious approach, with NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith pegging the possibility of playing this year at only a six or seven on a scale of 1-10.