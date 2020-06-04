Vikings players in attendance at George Floyd memorial service

Getty Images

A memorial service for George Floyd is taking place in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon and members of the Vikings are among those mourning his death.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that running back Alexander Mattison and tight end Kyle Rudolph organized the group of about a dozen players who are in attendance. The Vikings canceled team meetings on Thursday so that players in the area would be free to attend the service.

“I felt like it was important,” Rudolph said. “This is our community. This is our home. I stand for what’s right and I’m against what’s wrong.”

Thursday’s memorial is the first of three that will be held for Floyd in the coming days. There will be one in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, and one next week in Houston, where Floyd grew up. Texans coach Bill O’Brien said the team’s meetings will be canceled on the day of the Houston memorial and encouraged local players to attend.