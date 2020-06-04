William Jackson: I love it in Cincinnati and would love long-term deal

Getty Images

Bengals cornerback William Jackson played 14 games last season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He aggravated the injury in a Week 16 game against the Dolphins and spent the final game on injured reserve.

Jackson, who also missed a Week Seven game against Jacksonville, underwent surgery in January in Houston.

“I don’t know how I did it, but I did it,” Jackson told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It was cool. I’m just happy I got it done. It was painful every game. You can tell there’s something that’s not supposed to be there.

“It’s nagging, and it’s telling you to fix it. It’s a lot of pain. I’m fully healthy and ready to go. I put on some muscle. I play some big receivers this year.”

Jackson made 37 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups last season. He faces a crucial fourth season in Cincinnati in 2020 after the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option for 2021.

Jackson, 27, is hoping for a long-term deal to stay in Cincinnati.

“They picked up my fifth-year option, so that was a blessing,” Jackson said. “I just go out there and have fun and let everything play out. I love it in Cincinnati. I’m comfortable. They’ve got a great coaching staff and great teammates around me.

“I would love to come back. Right now, I’m just focused and ready to get the season started.”

The Bengals turned down multiple trade offers for Jackson before the deadline last season, Wilson reports.