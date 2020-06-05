Adrian Peterson: Drew Brees isn’t racist, but he should see things from our view

Getty Images

Everyone, it seems, has an opinion on Drew Brees‘ national anthem stance. Even President Donald Trump has weighed in on Twitter.

The controversy surrounding the Saints quarterback has become the biggest story in the NFL.

So naturally, Washington running back Adrian Peterson was asked his opinion while helping families in need in Houston on Friday.

Peterson briefly played with Brees in New Orleans in 2017 before the Saints traded him to the Cardinals.

“When I first seen it, I didn’t really know what to think,” Peterson said, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. “I didn’t want to make any judgments without seeing exactly the question that was asked to him. So once I seen the question that was asked, it was like he diverted and went straight to what he wasn’t going to participate in and what he stood for. I know Drew Brees. He’s not a racist at all, and I have a lot of love for him, but I think this was a situation where he should have thought it out more. He should have thought things out more and tried to look at things in a different view. I know he made the comment about what he thinks about his grandfather and his great grandfather going to war and this, that and the other, but we had great grandparents that went to war as well, but when they came back, they still weren’t able to vote. We just didn’t have the same rights. When you look at it from that point of view, it’s like we understand where you’re coming from but we don’t understand where you’re coming from as well for those reasons.”

Brees twice has apologized publicly, and he apologized privately to his teammates in a virtual meeting Thursday.