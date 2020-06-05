Adrian Peterson will “without a doubt” kneel during national anthem

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
We already have our first NFL player who isn’t prepared to go along with the advice of President Donald Trump.

Washington running back Adrian Peterson said he definitely planned to kneel during the national anthem this year, following the protest cue of Colin Kaepernick, who knelt to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

“Years ago, seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, now we’re all ready to take a knee together going into this season without a doubt,” Peterson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Asked if he will take a knee, Peterson replied: “Without a doubt, without a doubt.”

Trump just tweeted out word that Drew Brees shouldn’t have apologized for this week’s comments, punctuating his message with an all-caps “NO KNEELING!”

But while too many players were willing to leave Kaepernick largely alone (or at least badly outnumbered) last time, there appears to be a new solidarity among players. A number of high profile stars have already produced a video which suggests silence isn’t an option this time.

“So on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we the players would like to hear you state: We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

And while Peterson’s the first one to say it out loud, it doesn’t appear that he’s going to be alone.

45 responses to “Adrian Peterson will “without a doubt” kneel during national anthem

  8. Good for AP. I appreciate this courage display of solidarity and the heroism it takes to come right out and say it.

  9. Yeah I mean, if you didn’t like the kneeling before this season, you are gonna have a real bad time this season.

    That is if the networks show it. And given the state of affairs, they might have to.

  10. Since the murder of George Floyd expect a lot of kneeling and so be it if it will help the country heal.

  12. As fans attending games, we should all kneel to show support to those oppressed!

  13. That’s fine by me. Notice I don’t flip out when someone has a differing opinion. I don’t call him a racist, etc. It just is what it is. That kneeling is really going to change the world…in fact if we get everyone to agree with kneeling, racism will just disappear like magic…keep it up.

  14. As a Canadian, I admire the way the US respects their flag and all it stands for. And, given time, the principles behind that flag will win over its darkest social issues. Come on States, you got it in you!

  15. Serious question, how does kneeling impact racism in a positive way? If someone has the answer to that, it would be good to know. What if instead of kneeling, players donate their entire game checks to causes. Yeah some NFL players have done that…but I think many others would rather just kneel because it’s easier than putting money towards a cause. Put your money where your mouth is…

  16. Go ahead Kneel chase the people away who pay your salary. Kneeling is a career killer.

    Here’s a thought do your job! You give yourselves to much role model credit! No one cares!!

  19. This is just my opinion, but i dont think kneeling during the Anthem is the answer… The NFL should have a moment of silence before the Anthem to bring attention to social injustice and to show support of BLM and making change. Then, eveyone should stand in union and salute our flag and all of the the great things that this country does offer… Like the NFL for example.

  20. Brace yourselves, football fans…….there’s gonna be a LOT of kneeling this season. And don’t be the least bit surprised if MANY of the players kneeling are in fact WHITE.

    Hopefully washed up Drew Brees can handle it too.

    Either way, Drew Brees has his reasons to stand. And those who kneel have their reasons. And NOBODY should really judge EITHER choice.

    We ALL need educating. ALL OF US.

    Once systemic racism ends, you’ll see ALL colors standing for OUR colors before the game. Not just the uneducated privileged white players like washed up Drew Brees.

  21. Soon you are gonna be a racist if you don’t kneel for the anthem. Teams are going to cut players that don’t kneel because they’re going to be afraid of alienating half of the fan base. Very sad. Too bad, the NFL had a good run, but the politics have become too much.

  22. Change the flag to the hammer and sickle on a red background and play the “State Anthem of the Soviet Union”. That’ll make everyone happy. No more lies.

  23. He should be cut
    not for threatening to kneel
    but because he is washed up
    just like Kap was

  24. Actually, maybe you should take a knee and ask God for forgiveness when you beat and abused the hell out of your kid.

  25. MortimerInMiami says:
    June 5, 2020 at 5:30 pm
    As fans attending games, we should all kneel to show support to those oppressed!

    6 7 Rate This
    __________________________________

    Literally no one is being oppressed. Is it really that hard to work for a living, obey the law, and obey commands from an officer? What happened to George Floyd is a tragedy and never should’ve happened and I’m beyond glad that all of the officers involved have been arrested and are going to be tried, but a few evil eggs isn’t proof of oppression or change the fact that the vast majority of cops are good people.

  26. the17thearlofoxford says:
    June 5, 2020 at 5:45 pm
    He should be cut
    not for threatening to kneel
    but because he is washed up
    just like Kap was

    ———————

    He had almost 900 yards last year and average 4.3 yards a carry. I wouldn’t necessarily call that washed up. But hey, that’s just me.

  27. I see someone is expecting to be a cast away too. So say you’re going to kneel and try to make everyone believe something that’s not remotely close to reality, in his case, and soon to be Peterson’s, they’re not good enough to hold a roster spot.

  28. Looks like the League is making one last-ditch effort to eliminate the fan base.

  29. And I’ll kneel to protest your child abuse. A grown man beating a defenseless child is also an abominable action. I feel your indignation, you low life.

  30. When I visit a cemetery I drop to a knee, in respect. It’s the right thing to do!

    Everyone should drop to a knee during the anthem to respect our flag, anthem, military, and to show our resolve to improve our society!

  31. Why is no one seeing the video where George Floyd was resisting the cops trying to get him into the police car? George Floyd resisted arrest and by no means does that mean he should have died…but even I’m smart enough to not resist arrest. How do i know? I’ve been arrested a handful of times. If you do or don’t break the law, for sure don’t resist arrest even if you don’t think you broke the law.

  34. I will refuse to watch him play, or any other “kneelers”.
    If a white player refuses to kneel, and is called a racist by a black player, will the media call out the black player for bullying?
    I support WLM aka White Lives Matter. Is that racist even though such an organization doesn’t exist and would not be allowed to exist?
    What about Asian lives matter, Mexican lives matter, or African lives matter (white and black)? Are all of those racist because they don’t support the freedom for blacks to commit crimes and avoid being arrested?

  36. He will take a knee at home. He’s not making any teams. He’s sucked for the last 4 years.

  39. All that is very real is every owner in the NFL thinks one thing “NFL LIVES MATTER”.
    The will waffle back and forth on every major issue int he league or outside that effects the league. They will go what lines their pockets the most whether its ethical or not.
    What other league would build a 6.5 billion dollar stadium during the pandemic, when even before the city hosting that eyesore of a stadium couldn’t fill the seats and never will.
    ^.5 billion. Do you realize how much that money could help people in all different areas?

  40. The NFL needs to stay out of politics and social justice BS. This is football and that is their focus. If players want to participate in it, that should be on their time and done with professional discretion. This is how it is done in the business world. If idiot Goodell feels differently, then all sides of the coin have a right to their viewpoints without penalty. And there are many who have strong opinions that may not be acceptable to the opposing side. Pick your options carefully. As for me, I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.

  41. So many haters & racists that love to post here. So many of you attack AP but ignore the bigger picture just like you did with Kaepernick. You are part of the problem and why Black people are continually being murdered by the police. If you were good people you protest & correct these wrongs.

  44. He does know he is washed up right?

    He will get cut and be broke in a year I cant wait!

  45. jam11163 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 5:21 pm
    Stay in the locker room.

    ———————————

    Seattle Seahawk and Green Beret Nate Boyer convinced Kaepernick it would be more respectful to the nation’s military if he knelt instead of staying in the locker room.

    So I guess that would make you much more disrespectful than Kaepernick.

