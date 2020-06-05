Alexander Mattison: “The time is now for change”

Getty Images

The group of Vikings players who attended Thursday’s memorial for George Floyd included running back Alexander Mattison. After the event, Mattison explained the experience to Vikings.com.

“That was definitely one powerful atmosphere,” Mattison told Eric Smith. “It was like no other that I’ve felt in my life, the power that I felt in that room. His family was able to give their testimony for how great of a man he was, and it’s sad to see how a life was taken.

“Al Sharpton really hit home with me about how our time is now. The time is now for change. We’re going to continue to talk about it and figure out ways to make that change as a team and people of this community.”

Mattison addressed the decision to join teammates like Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Mike Hughes, Garrett Bradbury, Aviante Collins, Dakota Dozier, Tajaé Sharpe, Tyler Conklin, Chad Beebe, Cameron Smith, and Jake Browning at the memorial service.

“We’re fortunate to play there, so we wanted to make a statement that we’re behind this, and also show our love and support,” Mattison said. “We were all out there because we know it’s a tough time in this world, and we wanted to show our love and support as a team.”

Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer happened blocks from the Vikings’ home stadium. The incident, which happened only 11 days ago, has triggered a worldwide movement for racial justice.