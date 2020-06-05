Baker Mayfield’s footwork progressing while working remotely

Getty Images

When Alex Van Pelt was hired as the Browns offensive coordinator earlier this year, he said he wanted to work with quarterback Baker Mayfield on adapting his footwork to the new offense being installed this offseason.

Van Pelt made those comments before the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic led the NFL to move to remote offseason programs and that move has complicated the installation of the offense. It hasn’t gotten in the way of Mayfield’s footwork efforts, however.

Video technology makes it possible for Van Pelt to bread down Mayfield’s footwork in detail even though they aren’t working together.

“The technology I got was from a golf lesson I had 10 years ago where they use this app that I still use to this day,” Van Pelt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “You can really slow-mo and break it down, and you can draw on the app, as well. It gives me the ability to share my screen with Baker, watch his feet and really you can zoom all the way into just the feet and you can talk about each step, the position of each step and the length of each step. It’s actually a pretty cool tool. It is the first time I had really used it extensively to teach footwork, but it’s been useful.”

The circumstances of the offseason have forced all teams to be adaptable to new modes of operation. The footwork exercises seem to be on the smoother side of the scale, which should help the Browns move on to other things once players can get on the field.