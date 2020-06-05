Broncos to participate in march Saturday

Getty Images

Another team has decided to take its advocacy to the streets.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Broncos players and coaches are going to be part of a peaceful protest tomorrow at the State Capitol.

Cornerback Kareem Jackson said players helped organize the plan, and will talk to the crowd before leading a march. He said earlier this week players wanted to find a way to put this week’s sentiments into action, after a team meeting to talk about issues surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“We have to get out in the community and be heard,” Jackson said. “Just the opportunities we have as pro athletes, it’s huge for us to be heard and it’s huge for us to be in the community and see us and know we stand behind them.”

The Jaguars marched for racial justice this morning, and it’s clear from the response of many players that more and more are going to use their platforms in hopes of bringing about change.