Buccaneers will open facility June 10, coaches likely back week of June 15

The Buccaneers are getting ready to reopen their facility.

The team announced on Friday, via multiple reporters, that they will begin the first phase of the reopening process on Wednesday, June 10. That will allow up to 75 employees to work from the facility.

Coaches are now allowed back in the building, but it does not appear that they’ll be among those coming in next week. The team said they’re expected to return to work the week of June 15.

Players are not permitted back in the facility unless they are rehabbing injuries. The league has not formally closed the door to having them back before the offseason program ends, but some teams have already said they’ll pass on that option if it exists and training camp seems to be a likelier return date. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said this week that the Bucs plan to start camp on July 21.