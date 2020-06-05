Charles Barkley calls reaction to Drew Brees’ comments “overkill”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

As Saints quarterback Drew Brees has taken significant criticism this week for equating kneeling during the national anthem with disrespecting the country, not everyone thinks that criticism is fair.

Charles Barkley has spoken out in defense of Brees, saying that while he disagreed with Brees’s statement, he also disagreed with the extent to which Brees was criticized afterward.

“Drew’s original statement, I thought, was insensitive. It was very insensitive, especially during this time. But I thought the negative reaction from every talking head on television and some of his teammates was overkill. I never heard a bad word about Drew Brees in my life. He made a mistake. But we’ve gotten to the point in society where everybody on social media thinks they are God, judge and jury. Drew Brees made a mistake,” Barkley said on TNT.

“Drew Brees was wrong in his initial statement. But the level of vitriol, anger and things like that, I thought, was overkill. Drew Brees, whatever he said, he talked about the flag means different things to different people. But I thought the way he was portrayed on television and radio today was not fair at all. Drew Brees has done some amazing things in New Orleans, in his life. I’m not even talking about football. He made a mistake in a statement. For this level of, ‘We’ve got to kill everybody who says something we disagree with,’ I’m never going to go with the mob. I want to make it clear I did not like what he said right away, but the vitriol and animosity and hatred he got for the last 24 hours I thought was overkill.”

Barkley’s colleague Kenny Smith, however, said Brees deserves to be criticized.

“I was very offended by what he said,” Smith said. “I look at it as the definition of what we call white privilege. . . . It made it worse that it was Drew Brees, someone who we cheer for, who has teammates like us, that didn’t get us. Someone who is in the locker room every day. He doesn’t have the same excuse that some other people may have had.”

Brees has apologized twice, although he has not said whether he still holds the view that it’s disrespectful to the country to kneel during the anthem.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Charles Barkley calls reaction to Drew Brees’ comments “overkill”

  1. “I never heard a bad word about Drew Brees in my life. He made a mistake. But we’ve gotten to the point in society where everybody on social media thinks they are God, judge and jury.”

    Right on, one thing you can count on Barkley for is giving the straight goods, like it or not.

  3. The reaction to Brees’ comments was amplified due to what’s currently happening in our country. It was tone def, but Brees quickly acknowledged that.

  5. Brees might be greedy in the past, and only now has he been willing to take less money since he knows the end is near, but everyone is entitled to their opinion at the end of the day.

  9. Drew made a mistake? Did he? Give me a break. It was an opinion not a mistake. This is all garbage.

  10. Finally, a voice of reason. Drew Brees is not the problem here, people.

    And since when did kneeling during the anthem become the only acceptable form of protest? I seem to recall that there were only a handful of players who were doing it a few years ago and I don’t think anyone was doing it last year. Drew Brees has said why he wasn’t doing it. Why isn’t the mob going after everybody else?

  11. So…. I guess we can fully expect anthem protests back in the NFL in 2020?

    You’d think they learned the lesson from the ratings plummet in 2017. I’m pretty sure awareness of social justice could not possibly be any higher than it is now. Discussions are happening and the traditional and social media are completely saturated by it. So what are divisive protests really going to accomplish?

  12. Good for you Chuck! Some people won’t get it, and that’s okay. You will never get all of the people to get it no matter their celebrity.

    At the end of the day Drew is a person just like everybody else that has beliefs. We don’t need to agree with everybody. Continue to educate and help reform.You won’t get them all.

  13. I’ve come to have a grudging respect for Charles Barkley. I also can say I learned something reading the transcript of what the Saints safety said about Bree’s statement. We can all learn something, but give Brees a break, he has always been a stand up guy so there is no reason to think he was being a deliberate jerk.

  14. The world needs more Charles Barkley’s. Calls it as he see it, doesn’t care who likes it or not. A real stand up guy.

  16. Even Dennis Rodman spoke out in recent days to condemn the rioting/looting/violence. More black leaders need to do the same. Focusing on what OTHERS need to be doing without holding yourselves accountable diminishes the value of the message you’re trying to send and garner support for.

  17. Charles Barkley as a voice of reason is yet another sign of the upcoming end of the world… But it’s been a good ride thanks Charles for sharing

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.