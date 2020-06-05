Chiefs cut Felton Davis with non-football injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs cut receiver Felton Davis with a non-football injury designation Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Davis, 23, originally signed with the Chiefs in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. He had an Achilles’ injury that slowed him, but he caught one pass for 7 yards in three preseason games.

In the preseason finale, Davis injured his shoulder.

He went on injured reserve for the season.

The Chiefs signing of defensive back Andrew Soroh has not yet become official, but Davis’ departure makes room for Soroh.