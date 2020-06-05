Chiefs sign S Andrew Soroh

Getty Images

The Chiefs added a safety to their roster on Friday.

The agents for safety Andrew Soroh announced that their client had agreed to a deal with Kansas City.

It’s a second tour of duty with the Chiefs for Soroh. He signed with the team after a tryout at their rookie minicamp last spring and became one of the team’s final cuts in late August. He had four tackles with the team during the preseason.

Soroh moved on to the XFL after being cut by the Chiefs. He played in five games for the New York Guardians, notched 13 tackles and picked off a pass before the league suspended operations earlier this year.