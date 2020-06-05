Colts expect a lot of competition on defensive line

Getty Images

Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker got quite a gift in March.

Baker said “it was like Christmas” when he learned that the team made a trade with the 49ers to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Colts gave up a first-round pick to get Buckner and then gave him a contract extension, so no one will be surprised to learn that they plan to feature him in a starting role this season.

Baker said this week that you could also write defensive end Justin Houston‘s name into the lineup, but that everything else is up for grabs once the team gets to camp.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a very competitive camp,” Baker said, via the Colts website. “Of the guys right now that I’d probably say, ‘OK, their spot is, as much as you can think, pretty much in stone, it would be Justin and DeForest. And, really, everybody else it’s gonna be a pretty competitive thing.”

Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Al-Quadin Muhammad are among the returning defensive end options while Denico Autry, Grover Stewart and Tyquan Lewis remain on hand at defensive tackle. The Colts also signed defensive tackle Sheldon Day and drafted Robert Windsor in the sixth round to add to the group of players vying for time up front.