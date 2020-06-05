Cowboys: We have to come together to change the system

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pledged $1 million toward improving police training and addressing systemic racism this week and he also makes an appearance in a video statement the team released on Friday.

The video opens with voices of reporters from the scenes of the protests that have occurred throughout the country since a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck until Floyd died. While those voices are being heard, a statement from the team unfurls across the screen.

“Our hearts are burning with anger and sadness. Racism and hatred have to stop. We have to come together to change the system,” the statement said.

Prescott, Sean Lee and Ezekiel Elliott are joined in the video by judges and police chiefs who have joined players, city/county attorneys and social service providers in conversations centered on social justice over the last two years. Former Dallas police chief David Brown is shown saying that they have been “tough discussions” and the video closes with Prescott.

“If we come together. If we see our neighbors as we see ourselves and we all believe in helping one another social justice is possible. It’s not only possible in our community, it’s possible across our country,” Prescott said.

The Cowboys say the video is the first in a series that they will be releasing as they continue to face the issues that Prescott and others are working to address.