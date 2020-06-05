Danny Trevathan: “Let’s not forget about corona, bro”

Getty Images

For the last week and a half, the national conversation has been about social justice, and rightly so.

But as players consider their eventual return to work conditions, they also know that the country’s COVID-19 outbreak will be a big factor for them.

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan said that from a strictly workplace perspective, the threat of a communicable disease weighs heavier on his mind.

“I’m more worried about corona than I’m worried about that in football,” Trevathan said. “I’m not worried about, I mean it still exists in the world so let’s not forget about corona, bro. You know, I might go to camp and somebody might have that and I might not be able to play no more.”

The entire offseason has been disrupted by the outbreak, as OTAs and minicamps were shelved while team facilities were closed. Coaches are only getting back to work in the office today, and players aren’t expected until training camp.

And when that happens, the concern about an outbreak is real for players.

“It is scary,” defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said. “It’s scary to think that most of my job is physical contact with other players. And so boy, I don’t know. I don’t know. I want to be safe and I’m sure they’re going to do their best to make sure we’re in the best possible situation in order to be able to play this game and do it, right? But it’s scary. That’s how I feel.”

The NFL has the benefit of seeing the plans of other sports as they prepare to come back, but when you bring 90 football players along with all the coaches and support staff together for camp, it’s inevitable there will be positive tests.