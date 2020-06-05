Deion Jones: Drew Brees’ apology needs to turn to action

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has apologized (twice now), and has work to do to convince his teammates he’s sincere.

Naturally, people who aren’t on his team aren’t as eager to offer him the benefit of the doubt, after his comments this week suggesting that kneeling during the national anthem is disrespectful to the flag and military.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, for one, wasn’t moved by Brees’ attempt to save face.

“I appreciate the apology,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel like apologies at this time are not enough. If you don’t know what to say, you shouldn’t have said anything at all. You kind of see someone’s true beliefs and how he really feels when he said it.

“It’s time for action. Apologies, we appreciate it, but now we need action. How much do you really care?”

Many have criticized Brees for failing to see the perspective of others, and even in his first apology, his wording put the onus on others, saying “I am sick about the way my comments were perceived, . . .”

“It was shocking, but that was just — how can I say it — just people not knowing,” Jones said. “He hasn’t walked in our shoes. But you would think he would have empathy from being in the locker room. But he still leaves and doesn’t have the same problems. It’s just going to start with people’s willingness to listen and learn about our position and [be] willing to change it, taking action. . . .

“What we really need is action. Guys that are behind us. Guys that are willing to take action. Guys that want to speak up about it. . . . You have to be pushing forward and not just willing to sit back. That’s how I feel.”

And more statements or Instagram videos apparently aren’t going to be enough to change that.