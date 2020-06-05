Devonta Freeman tells Bucs to negotiate with him directly

Getty Images

Devonta Freeman has a message for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about reports that the team has interest in the free agent running back during a Thursday conference call and said that there would be interest if Freeman was looking for a lower salary. That led to a response from Freeman on Twitter later in the day.

Freeman wrote that he read in the media that the Bucs are interested, “but we can’t negotiate through the media.” He suggested that the team get in touch with him directly so that they could talk about a potential deal that would put him in the backfield with Tom Brady this season.

Freeman also wrote that “a number of teams” are interested in signing him, although that may be a bit of negotiating through the media in order to get the call he’s looking for from Tampa.