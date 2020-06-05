Donald Trump: Drew Brees should not have apologized, we all should stand

Getty Images

President Trump weighed in today on the controversy surrounding Drew Brees, saying the Saints’ quarterback was right to criticize kneeling during the national anthem and wrong to apologize for his statement.

Trump wrote on Twitter that Brees should stand by what he initially said, when he suggested that kneeling during the anthem is disrespecting the country. Brees has apologized but has not taken back his initial statement.

“I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”

Trump has been a frequent critic of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, and he may see that stance as a winning campaign issue in the fall. Some NFL players are sure to kneel again during the coming season, and Trump is sure to criticize them.