Donald Trump: Drew Brees should not have apologized, we all should stand

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
President Trump weighed in today on the controversy surrounding Drew Brees, saying the Saints’ quarterback was right to criticize kneeling during the national anthem and wrong to apologize for his statement.

Trump wrote on Twitter that Brees should stand by what he initially said, when he suggested that kneeling during the anthem is disrespecting the country. Brees has apologized but has not taken back his initial statement.

“I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”

Trump has been a frequent critic of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, and he may see that stance as a winning campaign issue in the fall. Some NFL players are sure to kneel again during the coming season, and Trump is sure to criticize them.

  2. Racism is so ingrained into American society, that when you protest racism, people think you are protesting against America.
    There is no disrespect to the flag by kneeling when you have already been told why the kneeling is being done.

  4. Free agents should find out who the owners voted for before deciding on which teams to sign with.

  6. If he so loved the flag then why did he not serve it when it was his time to go to war?

  7. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.” – Colin Kaepernick
    It’s been about the flag since day 1.

  8. You can be against police brutality, support Black Lives Matter, and be against disrespect to the flag, all at the same time. It’s not that difficult.

  9. How is there no disrespect to the flag by kneeling? WHY choose the moment that is meant to honor our flag if not to disrespect it. Sorry but until someone can explain this you all sound self-delusional like you are saying it just because you are afraid of getting the same backlash Drew Brees got.

  10. Brees really didn’t need to apologize anyways. He didn’t say a damn thing wrong. It’s his opinion and the opinion of many. .

  12. If we all have the right to protest in whatever (peaceful) way we see fit, I think by that same logic we also have the right to disagree with the ways in which others decide to protest. Nobody should be bullied into apologizing for their opinions.

  13. The fact that racism is not tolerated in this country is one of the many things that makes it so great. Yes we live in a great country, and that’s exactly why we should stand.

    But yall go ahead and keep seeing the glass as half-empty if you’d like.

  14. The flag represents our freedom and our rights as citizens. Kneeling is one of those rights. You can’t pick and choose what rights we should have based on your personal opinion.

  15. OMG,I never thought I would agree with Trump on anything! Can’t wait till he’s out of office! But I do agree with him on this.

  16. The issue just ain’t that black and white (no pun intended). Why Trump panders to his political base rather than trying to reach a more complete and diverse group of Americans is beyond me.

  18. sporadic says:
    June 5, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    How is there no disrespect to the flag by kneeling? WHY choose the moment that is meant to honor our flag if not to disrespect it…
    because a protest needs a stage to be noticed, otherwise no one would pay attention. See John Carlos and Tommie Smith ’68 Olympics.

  19. Recent polls suggest law and order will be the #1 campaign issue. The majority of people in this country will support whoever has the toughest stance on enforcing current laws and not look the other way when a crime is being committed. I’m thinking that is the incumbent.

  20. There is no debate about whether kneeling/remaining seated for the flag is disrespecting the flag and what it stands for. IT IS. People need to recognize that the debate is really about whether our society fully deserves that respect when it has recently proven itself to be so far removed from its founding ideals.

  21. My problem with kneeling at an NFL game is the idea that an employee thinks he has the right to hijack the message of a major event for his personal cause, regardless of how worthy. I can’t hang a sign on the side of a Microsoft building just because I have a message or cause that is important. I can’t go to an Apple press conference and open with words about my personal opinion on whatever the subject of the day happens to be. It’s not MY platform. My employer is absolutely right to expect me to stay on message or find another place to work.

  22. trump has so much respect for the flag as he showed during National Anthem at his Super Bowl party last year where he fidgeted like a toddler the whole time

  23. Funny how people are trying to spin a positive of kneeling during the national anthem. And they all sound stupid. It’s disrespectful! Period! Players don’t like it, then don’t play. We can get along fine without football and stupid basketball.

  24. So kneeling is insulting to the flag and our troops?

    Does the extra-legal execution of civilians without trial insult the flag and the troops? What about police brutality and abuse of power? What about abandoning democratic norms and traditions? What about racism and injustice? Shouldn’t those insult the troops and the flag?

    What insults our flag and our troops more? Defying everything our democratic system and way of life is meant to represent, or kneeling for two minutes during a football game to call attention to how the country does not live up to its ideals?

    Kneeling is demanding that the country take a look at itself and ask if it has kept the promise of the Constitution and our democracy. There is nothing more American than that.

  25. An employee is not trying to hijack anything. Kaepernick got fired anyway. A high ranking Facebook employee just resigned because of the CEO’s views. If somebody works at Microsoft, the 1rst Amendment still applies. Unless your a sheep.

  26. He only cares because he thinks it represents him now he’s in office.

    It’s represents far more respectful ideas than this guy, liberation for example. The perfect backdrop for a protest to gain such a thing.

  27. As an Army veteran, I feel that every player and coach should kneel during the anthem to protest not only the disgraceful and blatant racism that occurs every day to people of color, but they should also kneel to protest Trump and his racist and divisive rhetoric that demeans and divides all American citizens.

  28. I wish we had strapped Donald Trump to that Space-X rocket and yeeted him out of our atmosphere. He can tweet from mars. Send him there.

  29. Shut up, Draft Dodger! You don’t qualify to comment because you have no real courage.

