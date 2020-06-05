Doug Marrone, Dave Caldwell march with Jaguars players

AP

Members of the Jaguars marched from their stadium to the steps of the sheriff’s department Friday to protest inequality and police brutality.

The march included General Manager Dave Caldwell, coach Doug Marrone and assistant coach Terry Robiskie. Players Chris Conley, Joshua Dobbs, Brandon Linder and Josh Lambo also participated.

“Today we say no more,” Conley said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “Today we see a nation that can’t await change, a city that won’t sit still or be quiet.”

The team called the march an attempt to “raise awareness for racial injustices against the Black community,” and many participants wore “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts.

Marrone said conversations in the team meeting Monday prompted the team walk.

“I started to listen, learn from [Director of Player Development] Marcus [Pollard] on my position and how I can support the players and we opened it up on Tuesday,” Marrone said in quotes distributed by the team. “I’ve always prided myself in not really — no matter what it is — never to walk in anyone else’s shoes. I wanted to make sure the players understood that I want your help. I want to learn. I want to listen. I want to be able to support. . . . I couldn’t be more proud of these men, both black and white. The way they presented themselves and what they talked about, it’s a special group. And obviously with our owner, Shad Khan, even Dave Caldwell, the way they’ve come out and supported what the players are discussing is just outstanding.”