Drew Brees answers President Trump: This is not an issue about the flag

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT
Drew Brees answered President Donald Trump in a Friday night post on social media. He also answered the question of whether his feelings about kneeling during the national anthem have changed.

The president said the Saints quarterback was right to criticize kneeling during the national anthem and wrong to apologize for his statement.

Brees twice apologized for likening kneeling during the national anthem to disrespecting America.

Brees now says he regrets his comments, which “turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.”

Brees addressed his post to President Trump, tagging him in the tweet that linked to his Instagram post.

“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been,” Brees wrote. “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. We did this back in 2017, and regretfully, I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform.

“We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?

“We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.”

Brees had no choice but to respond after Trump’s tweet Friday. He did and in a way that likely will elicit yet another response from the White House.

But he fulfilled his promise to his teammates and other NFL players to listen and to become part of the solution.

15 responses to “Drew Brees answers President Trump: This is not an issue about the flag

  2. President would serve the country a lot better if he stopped antagonizing anyone and everyone on twitter for hours a day and instead did his actual job. Good on brees

  3. No one is perfect but I give Drew Brees for standing up & JUST LISTENING… That is all Black People have asked from White People. Listen to our crying help us make America a better place. THIS HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT THE FLAG. And if you cared about your fellow man those who think it is about flag we learn and have compassion. It is time for America to be the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA…

  4. Bravo to Brees for taking this as a learning moment and sharing it out with others. He was wrong to begin with but he showed no ego in his remorse. And his response to the sham in charge was the correct one. That’s what a leader does. Recognize the mistake, and challenge yourself to do better. It’s really not that hard.

  7. Lmfao. America 2020.

    Brees says something we don’t like: “He’s a racist!” “He is a clueless moron!” “Screw Drew Brees!”

    2 days later Brees says something we like: “Drew Brees is the man!” “Why can’t more of you be like Drew!”

    Give me a break with this stuff. What a clown show we have become

  9. Tell it to Trump. He has tried to divide this country since he took office. It’s a shame.

  11. So why do players kneel during the national anthem? Kneel another time. No problem. Do it while the anthem is played you show it is about the flag.

  12. It amazes me just how many hit the thumbs down on posts that praise Brees where he ultimately is just saying, “peaceful protest is warranted & as a nation, we must do better”. Seriously… y’all need to look in the mirror because if you do not agree with that, then you seriously need to reevaluate what it means to be a human being. Let the thumbs down begin….. smdh.

  13. I wonder if any fans will have the brass to stand up during the national anthem in the stadiums? Hmmm… a season without fans at the games may not be the worst…

  14. Anybody who disagrees with what Mr. Brees just did, then YOU are part of the problem. Nothing in life is the status quo and your own fear of change is telling.

