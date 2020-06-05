Jaguars lead march for racial justice in Jacksonville

Getty Images

In cities throughout America, peaceful protests continue regarding the chronic mistreatment of African-American citizens who are, under this nation’s founding documents, are supposed to possess the same fundamental, inalienable rights as everyone else. In Jacksonville, members of the Jaguars have organized a march for racial justice.

“This is just the first step forward,” the Jaguars declare at their Twitter account.

Earlier this week, Jaguars owner Shad Khan — the league’s only minority owner — posted a passionate and moving column regarding the evils of racism.