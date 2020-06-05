Jaguars lead march for racial justice in Jacksonville

In cities throughout America, peaceful protests continue regarding the chronic mistreatment of African-American citizens who are, under this nation’s founding documents, are supposed to possess the same fundamental, inalienable rights as everyone else. In Jacksonville, members of the Jaguars have organized a march for racial justice.
“This is just the first step forward,” the Jaguars declare at their Twitter account.
Earlier this week, Jaguars owner Shad Khan — the league’s only minority owner — posted a passionate and moving column regarding the evils of racism.
“Racism, in all its forms, will kill,” Khan wrote. “It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope. For many Americans, now is the moment. Never has that been clearer. I don’t want to waste this moment.”
The Jaguars aren’t wasting this moment. The rest of us shouldn’t waste it, either.