Jarrett Stidham, Julian Edelman working out together

Getty Images

Julian Edelman was a frequent target for Tom Brady‘s passes over the years and Edelman is working on developing the same relationship with Brady’s potential successor at quarterback in New England.

In an Instagram post directed to Red Sox player Brock Holt, quarterback Jarrett Stidham said that he and Edelman have been working out together while not taking part in the Patriots’ remote offseason program. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com adds that both players are in Massachusetts and have been working together regularly as they prepare for the coming season.

Stidham, who joined the Patriots as a fourth-round pick last year, and Brian Hoyer are set to compete for the starting job once the Patriots get to training camp. Stidham only played 15 snaps as a rookie, but his practice work and overall approach have gotten positive reviews from several players this offseason.

That hasn’t stopped others from predicting Hoyer will get the nod, but a strong connection with Edelman wouldn’t hurt Stidham’s bid for the top job.