John Elway: I am not going to stay on the sideline as we all can be part of the solution

Broncos coach Vic Fangio’s comment that he doesn’t “see racism at all” in the NFL was not well received either inside the team or outside of it.

He apologized, and Broncos’ players and coaches will participate in a protest at the Colorado state capitol on Saturday.

General Manager John Elway spoke Friday night, posting a statement on Twitter.

“After a lot of listening, I wanted to share some of my thoughts and felt it was time to join this important conversation,” Elway said in the tweet attached to his tweet.

Elway’s statement reads: “I’ve spent the last week listening and learning from the players and coaches on our team. What I’ve heard from the players in particular — and watching the way they lead during this time of need — has been moving. I always thought that since I grew up in a locker room, I knew everything there was to know about understanding teammates from different backgrounds and walks of life. What I’ve realized is that I could not have been more wrong. Listening to the players and reading their social media, the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared has been powerful. It has impacted me. I realize I have a long way to go, but I will keep listening and learning. That is the only way to grow. I truly believe a lot of good will come from the many difficult conversations that are taking place around our team, league and country.

“The way the players amplify the voices that need to be heard is more important than ever. I fully support them using their platform and influence in a positive way to create change. Recently, we’ve all heard people say that sports can be a much-needed distraction during such a challenging time. I know that the players, our team and league, can be so much more than that. We can all be part of the solution. I also understand that my voice needs to be part of this conversation, too. I am not going to stay on the sidelines. Everyone has a responsibility to help those who are hurting. I am joining with the players, coaches, and our organization in speaking up against racism, police brutality, and any injustice in the black community.”