Kraft family pledges $1 million to groups promoting equity, fighting systemic racism

Getty Images

The Kraft family said in a statement earlier this week that the United States is in need of “deep healing” in order to end the systemic racism, police brutality and other inequality that has fueled unrest around the country over the last two weeks.

They acknowledged not having the answers, but said that they “know that we want to be part of the change” and the owners of the Patriots announced one way they hope to bring about that change on Friday.

“Over the next 10 months, the Kraft family is pledging $1 million in $100,000 monthly donations to local grassroots organizations — chosen in collaboration with Patriots players — that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community,” the Krafts said in a video posted to the Patriots’ Twitter account.

Members of the organizations that receive those donations will be invited to speak to the Patriots and other businesses owned by the Krafts in hopes of continuing “to grow in knowledge and awareness.”