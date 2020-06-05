Lions to begin re-opening facility next week

Getty Images

The Lions have vowed to be patient in getting back to work, and that’s shown in their approach to reopening their facility.

The team just announced they’d begin the first phase of bringing employees back to Ford Field and the Allen Park facility next Wedesday, June 10.

“Our staff across all departments have worked diligently while remote and we are appreciative of our hard-working employees,” the team said in a statement. “Several committees have been preparing for this phased approach to resume our operation to ensure employee safety is the priority.”

Players and coaches are still working virtually, though the league has allowed coaches to get back to their buildings as soon as today.