Matt Patricia joins Lions players at march in Belle Isle

Getty Images

Word on Thursday was that some current Lions players would take part in a Friday march protesting police brutality organized by former Lions running back Joique Bell in Belle Isle, Michigan and they got company from their head coach.

Pictures from the event shared by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press show Matt Patricia is there along with several players, including kick returner Jamal Agnew and linebacker Christian Jones.

Patricia said this week that the team has had “enlightening” meetings with players sharing their experiences this week and said that he wants to turn those conversations into making changes.

“And listening to some thoughts and ideas, I think that’s when you gotta make sure you follow through,” Patricia said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “You gotta try. And they’re not all gonna work. But if a couple of them work, and you make change, you connect. . . . We gotta try, and we gotta stick with it and we gotta persevere through that. And we talk a lot about leadership and the team driving that leadership. And I think that’s important for us to make sure that it’s an everyday thing.”

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone took part in a team-organized march in Jacksonville on Friday and the Broncos have planned a march for Saturday in Denver.