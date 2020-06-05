Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100 million to support racial equality

Getty Images

Michael Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, and his Jordan Brand announced a $100 million pledge over the next 10 years to organizations supporting racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

It follows Nike’s announcement of a $40 million donation over four years to support the black community, a pledge made on behalf of the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands collectively.

“We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” Craig Williams, the president of Jordan Brand, said in a statement. “There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the black community. We embrace the responsibility.”

Jordan, the only African American majority owner in the NBA, said in a statement Sunday that he stands “with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”