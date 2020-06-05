NFL to players: “We hear you”

Getty Images

The National Football League has responded to the demands articulated in the video posted by several prominent players on Thursday night.

The league, at its Twitter account, has retweeted the full video, with this message: “Players, we hear you.”

Although the league does not specifically say that the gesture amounts to an acceptance of the request that the league declare the following: “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

More could be coming. To fully understand this gesture, more may be needed.

The end result quite possibly could be an unequivocal statement that the league actively supports any players who chose to peacefully protest during the national anthem in 2020, and beyond.