Nike pledges $40 million over four years to support the black community

Getty Images

Nike pledged $40 million over four years to support the black community, the company announced Friday.

The company’s commitment, made on behalf of the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands collectively, will focus on “investing in and supporting organizations that put social justice, education and addressing racial inequality in America at the center of their work.”

“Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society,” Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement. “We know Black Lives Matter. We must educate ourselves more deeply on the issues faced by black communities and understand the enormous suffering and senseless tragedy racial bigotry creates.”

The company previously has donated to multiple humanitarian organizations.