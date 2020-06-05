Raiders open stadium doors to reveal 85-foot Al Davis torch

Getty Images

For now, Raiders owner Mark Davis is sweating the looming deadlines for the opening of his team’s new stadium. Eventually, the beads of perspiration on his forehead may be due to the heat from the giant torch that will serve as a permanent tribute to his late father, Al.

The lanai doors to Allegiant Stadium opened for the first time this week, exposing the 85-foot structure that the team will light before every game.

Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the torch is made from carbon fiber and aluminum, and it is the largest structure in the world created by a 3D printer.

Actually, the flame from the torch won’t be an actual fire-based flame, and it won’t be projection or a hologram.

“You haven’t seen anything like it anyplace else,” Allegiant Stadium COO Don Webb said.

We haven’t seen anything like the Raiders’ new stadium, which looks like it should have this tune playing in the background.