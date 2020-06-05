Report: Jets have talked to Kyle Long about coming out of retirement

Getty Images

The Jets coaxed center Ryan Kalil out of a brief retirement ahead of the 2019 season and they have reportedly spoken to another offensive lineman about reversing course this year.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that they have spoken to former Bears guard Kyle Long about returning to action. Long announced he was retiring after last season and the Bears declined his option for 2020 earlier this year, so he would be a free agent if he opted to return.

When Long retired, he said a series of injuries left him “unable to fulfill my end of the bargain” on the field. Long only appeared in 30 games over the last four seasons as a result of the various health issues.

Long has lost a considerable amount of weight since stepping away from the game, but lamented getting six-pack abs “and now you gotta gain again” in a tweet this week.