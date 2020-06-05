Report: More than half of NFL coaching staffs not at team facilities

Getty Images

The NFL allowed coaching staffs to return to the workplace Friday with the approval of state and local authorities. The 49ers coaches weren’t allowed to go back to the team facility because a Santa Clara County mandate remains in place, and the Raiders are in the process of moving to Henderson, Nevada.

But more than half the teams in the NFL continued to work remotely Friday, according to Barry Wilner of the Associated Press.

Coaches in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas and Atlanta returned to their training complexes Friday. While entire staffs had not yet returned in some of those places, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Denver’s Vic Fangio and Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski were back in their buildings, per Wilner.

Most of the Bengals’ coaching staff joined head coach Zac Taylor in the building Friday, with some coaches traveling back to Cincinnati.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is discussing when his staff will join him at the team facility, according to Wilner.

The Rams, Raiders, Cardinals, Saints, Chargers, Titans, Dolphins and Colts were among the teams confirming to Wilner their coaches have yet to return. The Buccaneers announced their coaches will return the week of June 15.

Many teams plan to have coaches in place next week.

The Saints are working up protocols to allow coaches the choice of working from team offices or home depending on individual circumstances, per Wilner.

The NFL has not approved the return of players to team facilities aside from those rehabbing.