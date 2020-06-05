Roger Goodell: We admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
NFL players called out the league’s initial statement from Roger Goodell, which was released Saturday. Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was the most pointed, saying, “Your statement said nothing.”

The NFL tried again Thursday, saying, “We know that we can and need to do more.”

But a video from some black NFL stars on Thursday, demanding clear messages from the league, showed the NFL it had to do more now.

The NFL released a video from Goodell on Friday night shortly after the league replied to the video on social media, retweeting with the message, “Players, we hear you.”

“It has been a difficult time for our country, in particular, black people in our country,” Goodell said. “First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.

“I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League, and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening. I am listening. And I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”

30 responses to “Roger Goodell: We admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier

  1. You do realize that you just opened up a lawsuit for the NFL and every owner by Kaepernick no ,you do realize that right Rodger ?

  3. It amazes me when smart people fall for propaganda over facts unless the message is just to try to appease without change.

  4. Damn. Never heard Roger say “we were wrong.” Not for inflate-gate or any of the many league office debacles. Kudos to him that. A shame that it’s too little too late for Colin, one of the most dynamic comets in league history.

  6. There seems to be a logical fallacy going around, that because Kaepernick and the players make it clear as to what they are protesting about, it is NOT offensive or disrespectful to the flag.

    The thing they don’t understand: you do not decide or demand what is offensive or not to somebody. You can punch me in the face and claim it’s an act of protesting for a good cause, but you do NOT get to tell me that it doesn’t hurt.

    Most fans simply find it disrespectful, whatever the intent. The ratings plummet in 2017 confirmed this, and I expect the same in 2020.

  7. Grow up Roger. A majority of us- black, white, Asian, Hispanic, all of us don’t buy a single thing you’re saying

  8. Gotta admit, the “we were wrong” part got me. Will he now tell Trump to p*ss off about kneeling?

  9. Too little, too late. Kaepernick did this before people died. Few were listening and the league hit him hard. They broke his career for his principles. Now people see he was right, but he can’t come back to play after 4 years. Pity.

  11. what the heck is this goodell talking about, NFL gave millions to Malcolm Jenkins foundation for advertisement on NFL broadcast, whatever you position is, don’t lie about it and say you should have listen, Goodell is the worst

  13. Wow. An admission of wrongness. Must’ve figured it was gonna cost em some money.

  14. We’ve been without sports for 4 months. I’m actually enjoying the extra time. Been spending time doing things around the house and working extra hours. Now they’re back and lecturing me and everyone else who haven’t done a darn thing wrong. Makes me wonder if I should stop obsessing over these ungrateful people making millions playing a game.

  15. It’s a good start. Too late for Colin, George Floyd and many others. Josh Allen, Jake Fromm and Drew Brees show there is still alot of work to be done.

  16. Fat Don, the wannabe tough guy, warrior/priest will have a problem with this come the fall. Hopefully, the NFL and him will square off only for two months and then bye, bye clown. He can retreat to his non-White House fortified bunker, which really should be a prison cell.

  18. I guess the PC thing to do is to give in and provide the canned result. Otherwise you’re wrong and will be put on the spot. Pretty sad. I’m not denying the cause, but to be forced to provide this answer, or else be publicly blasted, is a shame. Sometimes the best thing to do is to just shut up and be quiet.

    Why do people value such a canned, predictable response?

  19. Surely we call out the NFL’s bs (as well as other corporations that use social trends to increase their customer base) and SIMULTANEOUSLY condemn police brutality and racism and try to fight for change.

  20. Lines have been drawn. And the NFL has chosen the side of justice. I commend Goodell for taking a stand.

  21. I won’t be watching any NFL games this year. I’m done. When a man such as Drew Brees states an opinion and gets raked over the coals for what he believes in, but yet NFL football players can abuse women, hold people up at gun point and steal, carry guns to an airport etc…I’m just done. The hypocrisy is so blatant its unimaginable. I hate the Saints and the bounty gate against the Vikes in 2009, but that man has my respect because he has done a lot for the city of New Orleans. What he said was NOT racist it was his opinion, it not like he dropped a bunch of N bombs.

    But yet its okay for Kaep to kneel, see the hypocrisy? People want equality but yet they keep segregating themselves by there actions. I’m done no more NFL for me. Drew Brees is a hero…….

  22. apologizing is the slipperiest slope known to man. Nothing will ever be sufficient

  23. The problem isn’t going to be fixed by the NFL. Millions voted for Trump knowing he was a racist. Lack of education is the root of this evil. Force politicians to stop being afraid of educated minds rejecting their policies. If they were pushing good things, they’d darn sure want everyone to be smart enough to realize it. A politician cutting education is a big red flag. Can the NFL start making public statements naming the politicians who are against education? That would be a good start. If their argument is that smart people are really dumb, and dumb people are actually the smart ones, we’re in trouble. Many of us have already fallen for this.

  24. If you think ratings will go down in 2020 due to Goodell admitting his mistake on this protest, you are delusional. We haven’t had sports in 3 months! Ratings will be through the roof. Come to think of it, the cynic in me believes that’s the reason for the admission. There won’t be any repercussions.

  25. The NFL needs to add a second anthem before each game to honor, in some way, the Black Lives Matter movement and ask everyone in the stadium to stand for both anthems. If everyone stands for the Black Lives Matter Anthem, then everyone stands for the National Anthem.
    A way to unite everyone.

  26. For those who still do not get it. No problem. You are on the wrong side of history just like those who condemned Ali. This has never been about the flag & only those who will not acknowledge the blatant mistreatment of Black people by the police have that thought. Black people fought & DIED for this country even when this country discriminated against them. So the players have finally decided to unify & those against social justice are upset.. Oh Well get over it. As long as the black players run, jump & shut you are just fine.. Sorry it is a new day!

  27. Look forward to how the NFL turns around and tries to sell this nonsense to those who would normally travel for their games.

    Sorry, but simple science and numbers do not justify the over reaction to one mans death. Just isnt. It was tragic, abhorrent and so on….it just doesnt justify the “fundamental transformation of America”.

    If you think so, good luck.

    Nothing worse than white guilt or being shamed into silence (Brees). Let the mob keep going til November, something says people will vote law and order as opposed to anarchy and street/vigilante justice.

  28. I’m not a vet, but my son was killed in action in 2017. While I stand for the flag to remember my son I have no issue with people who do otherwise. He certainly joined to serve the USA and preserve freedoms like the right to protest. But in battle these amazing soldiers fight for each other more than the ideals of any flag. We all have a different perspective and as long as you aren’t infringing on someone’s rights go ahead and protest. Just remember who protects that right.

  29. It’s pretty simple to judge whether people are motivated by racism when they say that they find respectful protests during the national anthem to somehow be UnAmerican. Just look and see how much time they spend complaining about the police who are attacking peaceful protests. See how much time they spend complaining about a President using his power to attack the First Amendment. Maybe there are some who are consistent, but most of them are just upset that black people aren’t content to be targeted and killed by police.

    The same for those who accused the kneelers of being anti-military. If these people also support a man who has attacked Gold Star families and mocked John McCain for being a POW — well, you can tell that these people value racism more than they do the military.

  30. You can try to equate Brees ‘opinion’ as being the same as a peaceful protest before a game. The difference is nobody Brees knows is being murdered by LEO’s as a result of his opinion. Nobody Brees knows is suffering because of his opinion.

    ALL the people of color are suffering. This isn’t their opinion, it’s their cry for help. They’ve also been crying for a VERY long time.

