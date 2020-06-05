Roger Goodell: We admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier

Getty Images

NFL players called out the league’s initial statement from Roger Goodell, which was released Saturday. Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was the most pointed, saying, “Your statement said nothing.”

The NFL tried again Thursday, saying, “We know that we can and need to do more.”

But a video from some black NFL stars on Thursday, demanding clear messages from the league, showed the NFL it had to do more now.

The NFL released a video from Goodell on Friday night shortly after the league replied to the video on social media, retweeting with the message, “Players, we hear you.”

“It has been a difficult time for our country, in particular, black people in our country,” Goodell said. “First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.

“I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League, and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening. I am listening. And I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”