Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely retires

Getty Images

The Texans have a prominent position to fill on Bill O’Brien’s coaching staff.

Special teams coordinator Brad Seely announced his retirement on Friday. Seely was in his third year with the Texans and his 32nd year in the NFL.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend over 30 years in the NFL coaching the game I love,” Seely said in a statement. “I want to thank each and every coach, player and staff member I worked with from when I entered the league in 1989 until now. I’ve been blessed to be a part of some of the best organizations in professional sports and I will forever cherish the friendships and memories I’ve made around the league.”

Seely entered the NFL with the Colts in 1989 as a special teams and tight end coach. He’d stick with special teams through stints with the Jets, Panthers, Patriots, Browns, 49ers and Raiders before landing in Houston. He won three Super Bowl rings while on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England.

The Texans did not name a new coordinator. Tracy Smith is the assistant special teams coach and has worked with Seely for most of the last decade.