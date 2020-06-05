Titans offensive coordinator: Corey Davis is a big part of our offense

Getty Images

The Titans did not exercise the fifth-year option on receiver Corey Davis‘ contract. That means Davis is scheduled to become a free agent in 2021.

In a contract season, Davis has much to prove.

Davis, the fifth overall choice in 2017, has made only 142 receptions for 1,867 yards and six touchdowns in 42 games.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is excited to see what Davis will do this season.

“We want to see their growth as well,” Smith said in a conference call, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We want to be the most explosive unit we can. . . . Corey is a big part of our offense, and there were some huge explosive plays [last season] that Corey was the unsung hero to. He’s a big part of this offense, and I think he’ll take another step. I feel very confident in Corey, A.J. [Brown] and Adam [Humphries] and that group.”

Behind Brown, Davis and Humphries, Smith named receivers Cody Hollister, Cam Batson and Rashard Davis while also complimenting Kalif Raymond.

“I think we’re going to have great competition there,” Smith said.