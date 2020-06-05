Vikings players distribute food, water, essential goods in Minneapolis Friday

Getty Images

A number of Vikings players attended George Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday and many of those players were back in the community on Friday to assist in getting food, water and other essential goods to those in need.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph helped to organize the event, which saw more than 100 people lined up well ahead of the 11 a.m. opening. In addition to helping to hand out items, the players interacted and listened to members of the community in an effort that defensive end Danielle Hunter hopes is going to filter throughout the area.

“A lot of people watch us and are influenced by what we do, so it’s just coming out and making a difference, being a difference and restoring the community,” Hunter said, via the team’s website. “That will influence the younger ones for when they grow up. They’ll have the same change of heart, ‘If something happens, I can be the one to change it. It can start with me.'”

Wide receiver Adam Thielen, center Garrett Bradbury, offensive lineman Aviante Collins, offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, wide receiver Chad Beebe, linebacker Cameron Smith, quarterback Jake Browning and wide receivers coach Andrew Janocko were also part of the group helping out on Friday.