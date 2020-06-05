What does the league’s new position mean for Colin Kaepernick?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT
The video published by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday regarding the league’s position on racism and peaceful protests represents Goodell’s finest moment in nearly 14 years on the job. But it also raises the stakes on a couple of open issues that now need to be addressed in light of the league’s new position.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said in the video. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

So what will they, the National Football League, now be doing about the ongoing blackballing of quarterback Colin Kaepernick?

Last weekend, former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart twisted himself into a knot to defend the league’s treatment of Kaepernick but to blame the teams for not employing Kaepernick in the three-plus years since he became a free agent after sparking peaceful anthem protests aimed at bringing attention to system racism and police brutality against minorities. But here’s the reality, a reality that anyone who has paid any attention to the inner workings of the NFL knows all too well: If the league had really wanted to place Kaepernick on a team, it would have.

Deals get made all the time between the league office and teams, often with copious amounts winking and nodding and/or trading of horses. For whatever reason, the NFL didn’t previously prioritize Kaepernick’s employment sufficiently enough to do a deal like that with one of the league’s teams, hiding behind the notion initially that teams make decisions with an eye toward winning before shifting the narrative to the notion that teams make decisions that suit their best interests (i.e., not scaring away certain customers).

The closest the league came to getting Kaepernick a job happened last November, when the league set up a workout for Kaepernick that ultimately collapsed due to fault on both sides and that otherwise made no sense because any team could bring him in for a workout at any time, and to this day no one has. Will this now be the moment when the league goes the next step, negotiating directly with teams that may want to host a Super Bowl or a draft or who may want something else and offer it as consideration for signing Kaepernick?

That’s how the sausage often gets made. It will be interesting to see whether the league will soon be churning the meat grinder for a main course that would follow its humble-pie appetizer. It also will be interesting to see whether the same players that demanded the league’s most recent gesture will parlay the victory into demanding that the man who tried to spark change years ago, long before the murder of George Floyd and others, should have his career restored.

15 responses to “What does the league’s new position mean for Colin Kaepernick?

  2. It means marginal QBs demanding mid tier starter money will not be signed. I hold nothing against Kaeperick for his protests, but I do think its wrong for people to ignore his value vs his contract demands.

  3. The goal in the NFL is to win. All of the off-field stuff aside, Colin Kaepernick doesn’t help a team do that now or in the future. He’s 33 years old and hasn’t played in three years. At best he might be able to swing the vet minimum to be a backup in a very specific offense. But he already turned down Seattle three years ago because he wasn’t satisfied with the money. Is he willing to take the minimum to ride the pines yet?

  5. They won’t do anything. It’s a business decision. Sign Kap and lose money.

  7. Maybe Colin Kaepernick is not done as a football player if enough FANS give renewed attention to what he was doing in the past, realizing that it was the right thing to do long before George Floyd’s death sparked a firestorm of righteous anger across the nation, and if enough FANS speak loud enough to get the attention of the NFL and their 32 teams. Certainly, he could be an upgrade over some team’s starting QB.

  9. He is reinstated effective immediately…wait he’s retired…wait he’s a free agent…wait he reached a settlement… he’s been on the Seahawks hidden roster for 2 years.

  11. Kaep is too polarizing to not get picked up. He’ll go to a team and the fans will clamor for him. In the past Jets, Cleveland, Cinci would be those teams, now it’s Indy. Can ge play?

  14. ‘It means marginal QBs demanding mid tier starter money will not be signed. I hold nothing against Kaeperick for his protests, but I do think its wrong for people to ignore his value vs his contract demands.”

    What contract demands? He hasn’t made any since 2017 back when he was considered a starter. The last we heard from Kaepernick he was trying to get a fair tryout by the NFL and they tried to get him to sign some special waiver that no other player in his position had to sign.

    Kaepernick was a shaky starter in 2016 and he hasn’t played in over 3 years. His value isn’t worth too much right now. He’s probably done. But the NFL owes him a legit tryout at the very least.

