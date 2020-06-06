Arian Foster’s perspective should help those who stand for the anthem understand why some don’t

Throughout the past 12 days, there have been moments that have resonated with many, for various different reasons. One of the moments that impacted me the most came from former NFL running back Arian Foster.

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Foster shared a conversation he had with a conservative commentator who had been pushing the notion that kneeling during the anthem disrespects the flag.

“You don’t have a monopoly on what it means to be American, and how to feel in America,” Foster said. “And so when you see the flag and the Star-Spangled Banner and the stripes, you get a real like gut, visceral, feel-good feeling of — I don’t. I don’t feel that sh-t, at all. I don’t. And you can’t make me feel that sh-t.

“I wish I did feel that sh-t when I heard the Star-Spangled Banner, the national [anthem]. I wish I did. But I don’t like the song. The flag, I’m real indifferent about the flag. I don’t feel like this inherent, like, I love to be an American. . . . And a lot of us feel like that.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had. I’ve very grateful for all of that sh-t. But the experience that I’ve had in American does not make me feel all happy, happy, joy, joy like it does for you when you say, ‘I’m American,’ right? It’s not the same. And that experience is valid, right? And what they’re doing is they’re trying to invalidate that experience. And anytime you do that, you’re gonna lose that battle. Because this is how people feel. You can’t argue with emotions.”

Some Americans object (often loudly) to any exercise of First Amendment rights that would consist of not standing at attention with hand over heart for the full duration of the anthem. Other Americans who choose to stand during the anthem support the freedom of others to consciously (or not) behave differently during the anthem, in order to send a message. Foster’s explanation provides an important perspective for those who always stand for the anthem, stirred by positive emotions regarding what American means to them.

America doesn’t mean the same thing to people who have been oppressed by the representatives of American institutions. America doesn’t mean the same thing to people who have been mistreated by the representatives of American institutions. America doesn’t mean the same thing to people who have been injured or had friends or family members intentionally and deliberately killed by the representatives of American institutions.

Those experiences erode how some Americans feel about America. Given that, in nearly 244 years of American existence, the ideals articulated in the founding documents still aren’t fully and fairly applied to all Americans, it shouldn’t surprise those who have had a good experience in America that many have had a bad experience in America, and that these bad experiences shape how those Americans view America.

Here’s the real question, the one that those of us who have always stood for the anthem with feelings of honor and pride and patriotism in the nation for which the flag stands must address: Now that we fully and completely understand that the promise of America has been outright broken for so many, do we still feel the same way? And will we only feel that way again when the notion that “all men are created equal” is respected and that all in America have an inalienable right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” is honored and the phrase above the entry to the Supreme Court — “equal justice under law” — isn’t just four words carved into stone but a principle engrained on the soul of a country?

10 responses to “Arian Foster’s perspective should help those who stand for the anthem understand why some don’t

  1. It’s amazing its early June and I dread, and I mean DREAD,the upcoming 2020 NFL season. Keep the social issues out of enertainment.

  3. We still have the freedom to right the wrongs under which so many have suffered. This forum is a powerful first step in the right direction.

  4. Arian Foster explains his feelings well and it’s important for people to hear that. But change happens when reforms are made, laws get changed, and people get persuaded. How does offending such a large segment of our population by kneeling for the anthem help to do those things? The Civil Rights movement was so successful because Martin Luther King was always doing and saying things to ADD people to the cause, not turn them away with actions and words that offended them. Like most people, I want to see these reform efforts be successful. I hope we do not lose this opportunity by turning this into a tribal issue.

  5. Wonder what America means to him when he is cashing millions of American dollars of checks that he is has the privilege to be paid for playing a game in America.

  6. The flaw in Mr. Foster’s take is that the point of the national anthem is not to draw out a showing of pride. Yes, it can do that too for people, but then why are we looked to stand during the national anthems of OTHER countries? The answer is simple: respect. You stand for the anthem to show respect. Even if you see issues or even outright opposition in another country, in these moments the idea is to be respectful. As seen in an exchange from the film Troy, one character noted “if I do this, it doesn’t change anything. I’m still your enemy in the morning”. The reply? “You’re still my enemy tonight. But even enemies can show respect”.

    And if one thinks that the United States doesn’t deserve at least respect, that indicates a terribly flawed perspective. The promise of America was never ever a promise of perfection – which is a good thing, because perfection is impossible. It was a promise of protected rights and a guaranteed voice, with forces and checks and balances in place to work to fix when it is perceived that those protections and rights are under threat. It’s the ability to go to a ballot box and not feel coerced to have to vote a certain way, the ability to go to a town or city or state meeting and express discontent and not worry that someone will “take care of you”.

    There is and always will be aspects of America to be unsatisfied with. Frankly, it is a civic duty to watch for dissatisfactions and speak up when they are found. But America provides amazing positives for even those who are disadvantaged or discriminated against. To not see that requires one to be so self-centered and self-absorbed into one’s problems as to only see the flaws and ignore the powerful forces and mechanisms at work to make one’s life better.

    That, or one has to be incapable of being civil and showing respect even for one perceived as an “adversary”. To see no reason to stand and show respect during the anthem, Mr. Foster is either blind to the fact that America is not an adversary and offers him so many more positives than negatives (even as the negatives are real and need to be confronted)…or he is incapable of showing respect for something he sees as an adversary, which would be a shortcoming in his own civility. It’s a shame either way.

  7. The very act of coercing people to stand for the anthem and flag is antithetical to what those things are meant to stand for.
    Forcing someone to stand and recite a “pledge”, or sing an anthem, is as characteristic of authoritarian regimes. Using the same criteria to deny someone a job mash be technically legal, but when 32 someones do it at the same time, you can bet it’s no accident.
    BTW, Kap > Dak .

  8. What perspective Foster needs to see is you can not force you ideas down throats’ of others when you feel this is what is happening to you. The difference you get to use being a NFL player to be heard when others have to show it in other ways by standing up for the symbols of this country.

  10. Things will never change. People hold onto their racism like they hug their guns, and what effect has Sandy Hook had?

