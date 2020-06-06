Gardner Minshew learned in college how to prepare without an offseason program

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew says he knows he can improve this offseason without minicamps and organized team activities, because he’s done it before.

Minshew started college at Troy, then went to Northwest Mississippi Community College, then transferred to East Carolina before transferring again to Washington State. By moving around so much, Minshew says, he got a good feel for how to learn quickly — something he has to do this offseason, as the Jaguars install a new offense without anyone working at the team facility.

“When I was at Washington State, this was kind of the similar thing because I wasn’t there for the spring, so I had to do a lot of it on my own, as well, but we’ve been fortunate,” Minshew said, via ESPN. “We’re meeting everyday with [quarterbacks] coach [Ben] McAdoo, [new offensive coordinator Jay] Gruden and the other guys in the QB room, and we’re all just helping each other and getting as good of work as we can, and I think you have to take ownership on our own as well.”

The Jaguars gave Minshew a vote of confidence this year by trading Nick Foles and not bringing anyone else in to compete for the starting quarterback job. Minshew is putting in the work to justify the confidence the team showed in him.