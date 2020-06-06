Matt Nagy will see plenty of preseason reps before picking Foles or Trubisky

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy indicated that preseason play will be of utmost importance in Chicago’s quarterback competition.

Nagy said he’ll get a long look at both Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky playing live snaps with the first-string offense before he decides which one of them will start in Week One.

“Preseason games, reps, playing more, creating more reps,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Having both those quarterbacks play with the same wide receivers and tight ends against the same defenses — that’s going to be important. I do believe it’ll naturally happen. I feel good about that. We have a good plan. And they understand it.”

Nagy has previously said he regretted holding the starters out of the preseason last year. This year, the preseason may be the determining factor as Nagy decides whether to put Trubisky or Foles under center when the games count for real.